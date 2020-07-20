Concord woman dies in crash off I-93

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say a Concord woman has died in a car crash off I-93 in the city.

Police received a call at 5:26 a.m. Sunday about debris in the roadway. When troopers arrived they found a car off the road, about 30 feet down an embankment and resting against some trees. The driver, 33-year-old Elisabeth Philbrick, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 5-year-old son was also in the car.

Police say he was not hurt and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said excessive and unreasonable speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

