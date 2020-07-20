Cooler on Monday, though some spots may still reach 90 degrees.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday wasn’t quite as hot as expected, with no reports of 100 degrees. Burlington did hit 95 degrees, however, making it the sixth time this year it has reached 95 or higher. A cold front is bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to the region. This will move out Monday morning, with partly sunny skies by afternoon. It will be cooler though still fairly hot, with highs in the upper 80s.Tuesday will be a great day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The most active day will be Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong, so stay tuned. Friday and Saturday are looking dry and seasonable, and there’s the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

