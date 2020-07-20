Cuomo calls for police to disperse crowds outside bars

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City moved to what was supposed to be the final phase of its coronavirus reopening Monday, but with indoor service at restaurants and bars still banned, malls and museums shuttered and theaters still dark amid concerns about the virus spreading indoors.

Phase four of the city’s reopening does allow more outdoors arts and reaction activities to open. Professional sports teams can also resume play without fans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, though, said the city wasn’t ready for indoor nightlife. He called on local governments Monday to dispatch police to disperse crowds that have been gathering outside some bars and restaurants offering outdoor dining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)