Advertisement

Engine maker Briggs & Stratton files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Briggs & Stratton Corp., billed as the world’s largest manufacturer of small gas engines, has filed for bankruptcy protection citing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee-area company says Monday that as part of the Chapter 11 filing it has secured secured debtor-in-possession financing of $677.5 million from KPS Capital Partners LP, the private equity firm purchasing its assets, and its existing lenders. It says that will allow it to continue operating ahead of closing the deal.

The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1908 by Stephen Foster Briggs and Harold M. Stratton. Its engines are used in lawnmowers, pressure washers, electrical generators and other products.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Reports: Suspect in shooting death of federal judge’s son dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
A gunman posing as a delivery person shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge and wounded her husband at their New Jersey home before fleeing, according to judiciary officials.

News

Truck crash sends propane tanker into Winooski River

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

State police finish interviews with Rutland officers involved in shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police say investigators have finished interviews with the Rutland City Police Department officers who were there at the shooting earlier this month.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

Latest News

News

2 die, 2 injured in Malone crash

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Two people have died and two others hospitalized following a crash in Malone, New York, early Sunday morning.

News

NH woman in COVID coma gives birth at DHMC

Updated: 50 minutes ago
A New Hampshire baby is still in the hospital but doing well after being born to a mother in a coma.

News

Ballots to be shipped to Vermont voters to promote mail-in balloting

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all registered voters to encourage people to encourage mail-in voting in November.

News

King Arthur Flour changes name

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
King Arthur Flour is no more-- because the 230-year-old Vermont company has changed its name.

National

Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality

Updated: 1 hour ago
Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.