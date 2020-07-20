Advertisement

Ex-New York Assembly speaker sentenced

Sheldon Silver-File photo
Sheldon Silver-File photo (WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison.

The sentencing Monday by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni came after she insisted that the 76-year-old Democrat come to court rather than appear remotely.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, Silver had asked that he be spared a prison term that would cause him to die in prison.

Prosecutors had urged that he go to prison for seven years for his bribery and extortion conviction.

A 2015 conviction was overturned on appeal but Silver was convicted again in 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Law granting limited Abenaki subsistence rights has been long time coming

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill that grants members of four Abenaki tribes recognized by the state, the ability to apply for free, permanent hunting and fishing licenses.

News

Plans for towers stir controversy in Shelburne

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
If you've recently taken a drive down Dorset Street in Shelburne, you may have seen signs talking about two 84-foot towers.

News

How coronavirus-related complaints are monitored at New York bars

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that if New York catches a second wave of COVID-19, it likely would stem from activity at bars and restaurants. Our Kelly O'Brien looks into how counties are checking compliance with state COVID guidelines.

News

Head of Champlain Housing Trust leaving after 30 years

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust is stepping down at the end of this year.

News

How COVID-19 survivors in Vermont are helping patients nationwide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
COVID-19 survivors are donating some of their antibodies to help patients currently struggling with the coronavirus. Our Cat Viglienzoni takes you to the Red Cross in Burlington to meet a Vermonter who's using his blood to help others beat the virus.

Latest News

News

Rollover crash lands propane tanker in Winooski River

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Ballots to be shipped to Vermont voters to promote mail-in balloting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all registered voters to encourage people to encourage mail-in voting in November.

News

2 die, 2 injured in Malone crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Two people have died and two others hospitalized following a crash in Malone, New York, early Sunday morning.

AP

Ex-officer pleads not guilty to stealing seized cash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former Manchester police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of stealing over $2,000 seized during a police investigation.