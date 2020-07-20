Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Navy vet says he asked federal troops in Portland a question before they attacked him

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) - The city of Portland has seen by more than 50 straight nights of protests.

A particularly violent incident, shot by Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling, involved a 53-year old navy veteran and went viral on social media Saturday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some viewers may find the video of the incident disturbing.

He said he came to ask federal officers a simple question and was answered with a beating and tear gas.

Chris David, a Navy vet, was struck repeatedly by federal law enforcement officers outside the courthouse building.

“I stood there with my hands down by my sides and they just started whaling on me,” he said.

David said he had taken the bus downtown to attend the protest and wanted to ask federal officers a specific question: “And I stood in the street in front of them and I started asking them if they thought it was okay to violate their oath to the Constitution.”

He said one of the men shoved him backward.

“I lose my balance and fall backwards a bit, and then plant myself. That’s right when they start beating me. They kept hitting me with batons and I think they decided that wasn’t going to work, so they just two pepper spray hits I think I took, and that ended that,” David said. “That was not fun, so I flipped them off and walked to the corner of the park as best I could and I was losing my vision. I was just walking through a giant cloud of CS gas.”

David said he sat on a park bench, and a field medic named Tav came to his rescue, guiding him to someone’s car.

“I couldn’t see at all,” he said. “I could just see sort of shapes, vague shapes. Tav was frantically trying to get an ambulance to meet us there.”

David said they were able to flag down EMTs, and he went to the hospital. He said his hand is fractured hand and it will require surgery.

As the video of the incident spread on social media, David said fellow grads from the Naval Academy and other veterans have been sending messages of support.

“I got out after about eight years as an lieutenant. All these academy grads are reaching out. Oh, class of 91 over here!” he said.

People have called David a hero and the Superman of Portland.

“They are playing me up as an Iron Man and a Superman. I’m a 53-year-old overweight man on blood thinners and I have a lot of physical damage from the military. So, I’m not made of steel at all. They could have killed me last night, as my ex-wife and daughter have reminded me 45 times this morning,” he said.

David said that he’s most disturbed by the lack of accountability by police. He said, in the military, there are consequences for your actions, but in Portland, although the police are now acting like the military, he complains there’s no consequence for their actions.

Copyright 2020 KOIN via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You Can Quote Me

YCQM: July 19, 2020

Updated: moments ago
FEMA's fight against COVID. An official joins us to discuss what's being done to help Vermont and New Hampshire; Also, the legal expert weigh in on forced school mergers after a new Vermont Supreme Court rulings: Plus, a young LGBTQ activist gets national attention from "Teen Vogue" and 'GLAD," named atop 20 under 20 honoree; And the Trump administration rescinds rules on foreign students studying online.

News

NY environmentalists: increased reports of litter in the Adirondacks

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Crews with New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation are responding to increased reports of litter.

News

NH woman in COVID coma gives birth at DHMC

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A New Hampshire baby is still in the hospital but doing well after being born to a mother in a coma.

National

Portland police: Federal agents used gas against protesters

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Portland police early Monday detailed another night of conflict between protesters and federal forces outside the U.S. courthouse in Oregon’s largest city, including a small fire outside the building and tear gas deployed to disperse the crowd.

News

Police on the look out for American flag thief

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Swanton Police are trying to find a man accused of stealing American flags and taunting an officer.

Latest News

News

Volunteers paint BLM mural on Main Street in Burlington

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Downtown Burlington turned into a canvas Sunday afternoon.

News

Tutors and teachers try to get students up to speed after remote learning

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The first test teachers will have in the fall to give is one that finds out how behind their students got during remote learning. Both teachers and tutors will have a lot of catching up to do.

News

More false positive tests reported in southern Vermont

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We know 33 of the 63 people with a positive antigen test have tested negative following a PCR COVID test in Manchester.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

National

GRAPHIC: Protesting Navy veteran describes being beaten by federal troops in Portland

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The man said he asked the federal troops a question before they started attacking him in an incident caught on camera.