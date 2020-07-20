Head of Champlain Housing Trust leaving after 30 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust is stepping down at the end of this year.

Brenda Torpy has been at the helm for nearly 30 years.

She says she's proud of what she's accomplished and is ready to retire.

The current chief operating and financing officer Michael Monte will take on the role next January.

Torpy says she's confident in his ability to continue their important work.

“It’s very clear to me we had everything we needed in place, great board, great staff, amazing leader in Michael-- it’s very easy and encouraging for me to move on now,” Torpy said.

The Champlain Housing Trust says Torpy will be missed and they wish her nothing but the best in the future.

