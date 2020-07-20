Advertisement

MiVT: Jamaica Cottage Shop

Domenic Mangano, owner of the Jamaica Cottage Shop in South Londonderry.
Domenic Mangano, owner of the Jamaica Cottage Shop in South Londonderry.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you need a place to store your stuff, or even a small structure to sleep in, a Windham County man has you covered. His Made in Vermont cottages and sheds have been shipped across the U.S. and Canada. Now he’s celebrating a landmark at his new South Londonderry location.

“I call this the doll house design,” explained Domenic Mangano, owner of the Jamaica Cottage Shop. He recently shipped its 10,000th building. “It is quite the milestone.”

Mangano started the company in Jamaica, Vermont, in 1995. After graduating with a degree in business management from Green Mountain College, he took four years off to see the country, working carpentry jobs along the way. "I call it my grad school," Mangano said.

When he returned home, he started making dog houses, until one day someone asked him if he could build a shed. "A shed? I had a Subaru and a skill saw," he said. But for Mangano, it was all about fulfilling the needs of the customer. The same holds true today.

"What's the shed going to be used for?" Mangano asks a customer. "Essentially, we sell roofs and you want to put something under it. Is it your stuff? Is it your critters? Or, is it your family?"

No matter the size or style, all of the materials used at The Jamaica Cottage Shop are local, including the hemlock and pine lumber. They’re assembled by Vermont tradesmen, each working in individual spaces on site.

"We have very clever designs, like this one behind us. It's called the Gibraltar. It's got that barrel arch," Mangano said. "This is the Florida room design. This is a screened in room, a three-season extension of living outdoors."

"I can only tell you what people tell me. It's priced correctly and it's very rugged. Much heavier than the competition," Mangano said.

The success of the fully-assembled structures enabled the Jamaica Cottage shop to move to their new location in South Londonderry, but now 80% of the company's business actually comes from pre-cut kits, so you can DIY it at home.

Once the piece is made, we color code it and put a label on the ends of the lumber. Once that's done, then it gets carefully stacked onto a palette, and that's when the product is completed and out the door it goes," Mangano said. "It's taken on a form of itself. It's almost like a growing organism now and I always build on what is my primary principles of business."

With professional standards as strong as those post and beam structures he builds, it’s no wonder the Jamaica Cottage Shop has reached a grand level -- actually it’s more like a $10,000 grand level.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Ex-officer pleads not guilty to stealing seized cash

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A former Manchester police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of stealing over $2,000 seized during a police investigation.

News

Truck crash sends propane tanker into Winooski River

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Working families on edge about what return to school looks like

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Many Vermont families are waiting to find out what school will look like for children in the fall and how much remote learning will be involved. With only a month and-a-half till classes begin, some working families are feeling anxious.

News

Teachers, students worry about being forced back to online learning

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Some teachers, students and parents are concerned about returning to school this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They're pushing for an immediate investment in broadband should classes have to shift back online. Our Calvin Cutler reports.

Latest News

News

Teachers, students react to Vermont back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
What are students and teachers saying about plans from the governor and top health and education officials to bring Vermont kids back to school in the fall? Our Olivia Lyons asked.

News

Survey: Few expect students will social distance in school

Updated: 1 hour ago
A survey that guided work on the reopening of New Hampshire schools shows considerable differences between parents and teachers when it comes to confidence in complying with safety measures.

AP

Chipmunks, fattened up on acorns, are driving people nuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A bumper crop of acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when the chipmunks emerged from winter and got busy breeding this spring.

Back To School

Tutors and teachers try to get students up to speed after remote learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The first test teachers will have in the fall to give is one that finds out how behind their students got during remote learning. Both teachers and tutors will have a lot of catching up to do.

News

Cuomo calls for police to disperse crowds outside bars

Updated: 1 hour ago
New York City moved to what was supposed to be the final phase of its coronavirus reopening Monday, but with indoor service at restaurants and bars still banned, malls and museums shuttered and theaters still dark amid concerns about the virus spreading indoors.

News

NY DEC reports increased litter in Adirondacks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Crews with New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation are responding to increased reports of litter.