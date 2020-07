NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - King Arthur Flour is no more-- because the 230-year-old Vermont company has changed its name.

The Norwich business will now be called the King Arthur Baking Company.

In a statement on their website, the company said: “It’s a pretty simple story. We are bakers, committed now as always to spreading the joy of baking.”

