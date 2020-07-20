Negative test results come back after positive antigen tests

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More negative test results are coming back after teams with the Vermont Health Department test people tied to what looked like a surge in Manchester.

WCAX first told you about it all about a week ago where 63 people tested positive through antigen testing done at the Manchester Medical Center.

That kind of testing is appealing because of the quick results, but experts with the heath department were skeptical of those tests, saying they may not be as accurate at detecting the virus in people who aren’t showing symptoms.

We now know 33 of the 63 people with a positive antigen test have tested negative following a PCR COVID test.

Two cases were confirmed positive.

The health department says it has been in contact with all but 7 of those 63 people. We’re told most don’t have symptoms.

PCR testing was offered in Manchester and Londonderry last week as well. All 405 tests came back negative.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.