Advertisement

Negative test results come back after positive antigen tests

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More negative test results are coming back after teams with the Vermont Health Department test people tied to what looked like a surge in Manchester.

WCAX first told you about it all about a week ago where 63 people tested positive through antigen testing done at the Manchester Medical Center.

That kind of testing is appealing because of the quick results, but experts with the heath department were skeptical of those tests, saying they may not be as accurate at detecting the virus in people who aren’t showing symptoms.

We now know 33 of the 63 people with a positive antigen test have tested negative following a PCR COVID test.

Two cases were confirmed positive.

The health department says it has been in contact with all but 7 of those 63 people. We’re told most don’t have symptoms.

PCR testing was offered in Manchester and Londonderry last week as well. All 405 tests came back negative.

Health officials: Recent southern Vt. COVID cases likely false positives
Hundreds line up for coronavirus testing in southern Vermont
State tracking apparent COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vermont

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

New law sets up group to study Lyme disease testing

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A bill that establishes a commission to study the limitations of current testing for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses and available treatment has been signed into law by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

AP

Members of 4 Vermont tribes can now hunt and fish for free

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of four groups of Native Americans recognized by the state of Vermont can now hunt and fish for free.

AP

Turkey hunters set record for spring with 5,719 birds

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was a record season for turkey hunting in New Hampshire this spring.

AP

States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses.

Latest News

AP

New York virus hospitalizations drop; Cuomo urges vigilance

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus continued to drop to one of the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

AP

Snow formation collapses on hiker in White Mountains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say a hiker had to be assisted down a trail and taken to a hospital after a snow formation collapsed on him in the White Mountains.

AP

Chipmunks, fattened up on acorns, are driving people nuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
A bumper crop of acorns last fall meant there was still plenty of food on the ground when the chipmunks emerged from winter and got busy breeding this spring.

News

VSP searches for man who failed to pay for gas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The person has been located, and police are no longer looking for them.

News

BLM painted on Main Street in downtown Burlington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Downtown Burlington turned into a canvas Sunday afternoon.

News

Bringing Shakespeare to backyards

Updated: 2 hours ago
Throw on your best garb and then head outside, because the Vt. Shakespeare Festival is bringing the Bard to your yard.