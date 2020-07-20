New law sets up group to study Lyme disease testing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that establishes a commission to study the limitations of current testing for Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses and available treatment has been signed into law by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

The commission also would look at appropriate methods for educating physicians and the public about the inconclusive nature of prevailing test methods and available treatment alternatives.

The commission will include lawmakers representing health and human services committees; a representative of the New Hampshire Medical Society; doctors who treat tick-borne diseases; a nurse practitioner; the state epidemiologist; two people who have been treated for chronic Lyme or other tick-borne diseases; and a tick-borne disease expert.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)