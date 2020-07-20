New York virus hospitalizations drop; Cuomo urges vigilance

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the number of people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus continued to drop to one of the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

Cuomo says there were at least 720 people hospitalized in the state, the lowest since March 18 and down slightly from Saturday. The number of deaths in the state rose slightly to 13.

Daily statewide statistics show New York with more than 500 newly confirmed cases, representing about 1% of all tests performed. New York, once a pandemic hotspot, has so far avoided a surge in new cases like those plaguing other states in the South and West.

