NH woman in COVID coma gives birth at DHMC

LEBANON, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire baby is still in the hospital but doing well after being born to a mother in a coma.

“I’m like, wow, this is amazing. I’m thankful that I’m alive,” said Rocio Casalduc, a mother who was in a coma when her baby was born.

Casalduc is from Nashua and she tested positive for COVID-19 during her second trimester.

Casalduc says she asked doctors to save her baby’s life before she was incubated and went into a coma for three weeks.

She woke up at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and learned she had given birth to little Victoria about three months early.

“We’re going to fight. She’s a fighter just like me. Up to this day today, she’s still fighting. She’s still a little sick, but she’s like me: she’s a fighter,” said Casalduc.

The CDC says pregnant women have the same mortality rate as non-pregnant women, but they’re more likely to need hospitalization if they get COVID-19.

