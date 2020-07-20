NY environmentalists: increased reports of litter in the Adirondacks

ESSEX CO., N.Y. (WCAX) - Crews with New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation are responding to increased reports of litter.

According to a spokesperson, visitors are heading out to trails and state land and leaving behind trash.

Crews are reminding people to clean up after themselves and are using the social media #leavenotrace.

The reports are apparently coming in particularly from the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

Courtesy: New York Department of Environmental Conservation (New York Department of Environmental Conservation)

