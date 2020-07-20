Advertisement

Over 100 apply to replace Rep. Lewis on November ballot

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats will sift through over 100 applications Monday to decide who will replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader died Friday after serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years in Congress.

The Democratic Party of Georgia says it received 131 applications by its Sunday evening deadline.

A group that includes several prominent Georgia Democrats will review the applications and recommend three to five candidates. The party’s executive committee will then pick a nominee by Monday afternoon.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election.

