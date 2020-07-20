Advertisement

Plans for towers stir controversy in Shelburne

A proposal to put up two 84-foot towers in Shelburne is stirring some controversy.
A proposal to put up two 84-foot towers in Shelburne is stirring some controversy.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve recently taken a drive down Dorset Street in Shelburne, you may have seen signs talking about two 84-foot towers.

Here's the story. The property owner wants to put two ham-radio towers on the land at 4450 Dorset Street.

The towers have been under discussion since February but the talk was placed on hold due to COVID-19.

While the property owner is a ham-radio specialist, we're told a few locals have concerns overs the towers being built.

"Long story short-- it's-- it's an issue that some people think of as having community benefits and other people think of as not having community benefits," said Dean Pierce of Shelburne Planning and Zoning.

A formal community discussion will be held over Zoom on August 13 to discuss the next steps for the project, which will include a balloon test to see how high the towers will be built.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

