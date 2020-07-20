Police on the look out for American flag thief

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton Police are trying to find a man accused of stealing American flags and taunting an officer.

Police say they found a man standing in the middle of Canada Street Sunday afternoon holding something in his hands. An officer says the man taunted them before running off and multiple American flags were found in the street.

Surveillance footage from a house on Canada Street shows the same man carrying an armful of American flags while stealing the flag from that residence.

Police are now asking anyone who had their American flag stolen or anyone who knows anything to reach out.

