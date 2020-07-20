Advertisement

Police search for missing Springfield man

Robert Redfield/File photo
Robert Redfield/File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Springfield man’s whereabouts are unknown at this hour as his wife makes a public plea for help. But, as Adam Sullivan reports, this isn’t the first time we’ve told you about this couple.

We first introduced you to Robert Redfield back in January 2019. He had just gotten a new lease on life thanks to a lung transplant. “It’s a gift, it really is, it’s an absolute gift,” Redfield told WCAX shortly after having the life-changing surgery.

But fast forward to the present and Redfield’s wife, Alysia, says she is alarmed by her husband’s disappearance. “Worry, fear, not knowing where he is. I’m afraid for him,” she said.

Redfield has not been seen since Saturday. He left home in his black Impala sedan without his cell phone or leaving a note. While it's not usual for him to go out on his own, his wife of 12 years says her husband's recovery from his surgery had been more difficult than expected. "There is a lot of struggle that goes with that," she said. That includes depression that she says was made worse by the surgery. "There is that depression. You have survived that but now what."

We got a glimpse into his struggles during our original interview as he explained what is was like to be diagnosed with a terminal disease. "You are giving me a, 'Well, you are going to die soon' sort of thing, which kind of put me in a state of shock," Redfield said.

Doctors say the transplant gave him decades more time, but only with his daily medication which Redfeld also left behind.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are you fearing for the worst or are you hopeful?

Alysia Redfield: It depends on the moment. I'm hopeful but I am also realistic. So, I am hoping that nothing has happened that is bad.

The Springfield Police confirmed that they are actively looking for Redfield but offered no further details. They asked anyone with information to contact them.

