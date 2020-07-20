Snow formation collapses on hiker in White Mountains

GORHAM, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a hiker had to be assisted down a trail and taken to a hospital after a snow formation collapsed on him in the White Mountains.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 28-year-old Alphonse Riang, of Quincy, Massachusetts, had gone off the trail and under the Tuckerman snow arch to take a video when the arch collapsed, crushing him.

Other hikers helped remove the large ice and snow blocks and moved him to safety.

When rescue crews arrived they determined that Riang had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Raing was assisted down the trail to a shelter where he was then taken by ATV to a parking lot. He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

