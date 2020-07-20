St. Johnsbury transfers funds for downtown project

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The St. Johnsbury Select Board has authorized the transfer of $550,000 of funding from the state to the re-development of the former Depot Square Apartments into 40 apartments and 10,000-square-feet of retail space.

The money will go toward the cost of acquiring the landmark property at the corner of Eastern Avenue and at 10 Eastern Avenue, in the heart of downtown St. Johnsbury.

Construction is underway on the $15 million project to rehabilitate the 1898 building and is scheduled to be finished in August of 2021.

