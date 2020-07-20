State police finish interviews with Rutland officers involved in shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say investigators have finished interviews with the Rutland City Police officers involved in a chase and shooting of drug suspects earlier this month.

The incident took place July 8 in the parking lot next to TOPS Friendly Market. Police say Rutland City officers were conducting a drug investigation on two men in a car. The driver, Michael Goodnough, 45, of Rutland, allegedly fled the scene, striking an officer with his vehicle. That’s when police opened fire.

Goodnough’s passenger, Robert Vandriel, 32, also of Rutland, was taken to UVM Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash.

The officer hit by the vehicle had minor injuries.

State police now say all five officers have been cooperative with the investigation. They say they expect to finish their investigation by the end of next week.

The case will then be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of use-of-force. We’re told the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office has removed themselves from the case.

