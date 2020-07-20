Truck crash sends propane tanker into Winooski River

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck pulling a full-load of propane flipped on Route 2 in Marshfield Monday morning, sending its tanker into the Winooski River.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the Plainfield town line. Police say the driver lost control on a corner and rolled the rig, sending the tank trailer going into the river. They say the tanker was filled with 12,500 gallons of propane and that only a small leak was reported. There were no significant injuries, but the road is expected to remain closed most of the day.

A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River. (Courtesy: Adam Woogmaster)

