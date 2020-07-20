Advertisement

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Published: Jul. 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing the face covering on Monday, writing, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

The picture was taken more than a week ago when Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

It is the only time Trump has worn a mask in front of television cameras. He reportedly did so at the urging of his aides.

