Turkey hunters set record for spring with 5,719 birds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - It was a record season for turkey hunting in New Hampshire this spring.

The state Fish and Game Department says hunters killed 5,719 turkeys during the season, an increase of 643 from last year and a new record since the department has been keeping track.

Officials say large gobblers were abundant. More than 60 of the birds weighed in at 24 or 25 pounds.

Two dozen towns recorded 50 or more turkeys harvested, with particularly high numbers in Weare, Concord, Gilmanton and Claremont.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)