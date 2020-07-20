Vermont seeking input on big game management plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on the 10-year big game management plan.

The department is planning a virtual meeting Aug. 5 to answer questions and record public comment on the draft 2020-2030 plan.

The plan will guide deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey management over the next decade. It identifies issues the species face, such as habitat loss and disease.

It also establishes sustainable population and management goals, and it prescribes the strategies needed to achieve those goals.

