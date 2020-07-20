Advertisement

Vt. health officials say COVID not widespread in Manchester area

Coronavirus testing-File photo
Coronavirus testing-File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health tells WCAX News that at this time, it does not believe COVID-19 is spreading in the Manchester area. Our Olivia Lyons has an update.

More than 60 people in southern Vermont recently tested positive for the virus through rapid antigen testing. So, the state stepped in with its own tests.

The health department says 64 people had positive antigen tests for COVID-19 at the Manchester Medical Center since July 10. Of those people, only one person is an unknown.

Now, after PCR testing, two are confirmed cases. Four are probable cases; meaning their PCR test came back negative, but they meet other criteria such as being linked to another confirmed positive case or having symptoms of the virus. And 57 of the cases were negative.

The question of an outbreak drove more than 1,000 other community members to get tested at one of two COVID-19 pop-up test sites in the area. Some 1,423 samples have been collected in the past week. Of those new tests, only one person came back positive.

I spoke with one Manchester resident who said it’s been very scary. Her family lives close to Riley Rink, so they have seen large numbers of people going to get tested.

"The testing is just confusing in general. I don't really know what to believe if they are all false positives or false negatives, so it's really hard to know what to trust and what to believe," said Jessica Grahber of Manchester.

Other people I spoke with in town seem to think information being released is confusing.

The pop-up test sit in Manchester was still being held at Riley Rink on Monday. But when I was there this afternoon, a man controlling traffic said only about a dozen cars had come through.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What will fewer police officers mean for Burlington?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dom Amato
Calls to defund the police rang loud and clear throughout the country just a few weeks ago. The campaign was successful in Burlington, as city councilors made historic cuts to the city police department. But the true impact of those cuts to your safety remain unclear. Our Dom Amato reports.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Police search for missing Springfield man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A Springfield man’s whereabouts are unknown at this hour as his wife makes a public plea for help. But, as Adam Sullivan reports, this isn’t the first time we’ve told you about this couple.

News

Disability Rights Vermont accuses DCF of violating settlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Disability Rights Vermont is accusing the Vermont Department for Children and Families of violating parts of an earlier settlement over the treatment of children at the Woodside juvenile rehabilitation facility.

Latest News

News

UVM study: Job exposure, behavior affect coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
A University of Vermont study finds some possible factors that could increase your likelihood of getting exposed to COVID-19.

News

Record number ballots requested for Vt. primary election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all registered voters to encourage people to encourage mail-in voting in November.

News

Rollover crash lands propane tanker in Winooski River

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Law granting limited Abenaki subsistence rights has been long time coming

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed a bill that grants members of four Abenaki tribes recognized by the state, the ability to apply for free, permanent hunting and fishing licenses.

News

Plans for towers stir controversy in Shelburne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
If you've recently taken a drive down Dorset Street in Shelburne, you may have seen signs talking about two 84-foot towers.

News

How coronavirus-related complaints are monitored at New York bars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that if New York catches a second wave of COVID-19, it likely would stem from activity at bars and restaurants. Our Kelly O'Brien looks into how counties are checking compliance with state COVID guidelines.