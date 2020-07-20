Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jul. 20, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hi everyone, this heat wave is just about over, there is a cool down on the way!

High pressure is building in and we’ll feel the temperatures and the humidity begin to come down overnight tonight.

Tuesday will be a beautiful, typical July day with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures will be where we expect them to be in mid July. The normal high in Burlington is now 81° and that’s about where we’ll be.

There will be some sunshine early Wednesday, but then a frontal system will be moving in with showers and thunderstorms. The showery weather will last into Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be more beautiful summer days, with blue skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Sunday will also be partly sunny, but another frontal system may bring some showers late in the day.

