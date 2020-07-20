BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We have one more hot & humid day to get through before we finally get some relief.

After a sweltering hot weekend, it looks like we will have one more day of 90 degree weather (at least in the Burlington area, otherwise upper 80s) which should make this an official heat wave (3 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher). A few showers in the morning will give way to more and more sunshine as we go through the day.

We’ll start to get in on some more comfortable weather overnight as temperatures come down into the low/mid 60s. And Tuesday will be a nice, typical July day with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures just about right for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 81°).

There will be some sunshine early Wednesday, but then a frontal system will be moving in with showers & thunderstorms for the rest of the day. Some of that wet & stormy weather could last into Thursday.

Friday & Saturday will be a couple of very nice summer days, with lots of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Sunday is looking partly sunny, but another frontal system may bring some showers late in the day.

Enoy the relief from the heat & humidity . . . AFTER today! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.