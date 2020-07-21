AG Donovan gives green light to sell Marlboro College

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's State Attorney General gives the go-ahead for Marlboro College to merge with Emerson College in Boston and sell its campus.

The Brattleboro campus will be sold to the non-profit Democracy Builders, which plans to use the Marlboro campus as a location where students can visit for multiple residencies each year.

T.J. Donovan says there is no basis under Vermont law for the Attorney General’s office to intervene in the transfer of assets to Emerson College or the campus sale to democracy builders.

