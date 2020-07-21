Advertisement

AG Donovan gives green light to sell Marlboro College

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's State Attorney General gives the go-ahead for Marlboro College to merge with Emerson College in Boston and sell its campus.

The Brattleboro campus will be sold to the non-profit Democracy Builders, which plans to use the Marlboro campus as a location where students can visit for multiple residencies each year.

T.J. Donovan says there is no basis under Vermont law for the Attorney General’s office to intervene in the transfer of assets to Emerson College or the campus sale to democracy builders.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont joins lawsuit against Trump Administration for LGBTQ discrimination

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Attorney General T.J Donovan joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration that would target the LGBTQ+ community, those with limited English proficiency, and women.

News

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

News

Police investigating house fire in Shoreham

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Investigators are trying to figure out who or what caused a house explosion in Shoreham.

News

Essex merger put on hold because of pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Essex merger put on hold because of pandemic

Latest News

News

Woman turns herself in after failing to turn child into DCF custody

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say the mother in trouble for failing to hand over custody of her three-year-old to DCF, turned herself into police Monday afternoon.

News

MiVT: Jamaica Cottage Shop

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you need a place to store your stuff, or even a small structure to sleep in, a Windham County man has you covered. His Made in Vermont cottages and sheds have been shipped across the U.S. and Canada. Now he’s celebrating a landmark at his new South Londonderry location.

News

Pros and cons of treating ADHD with video games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
A video game approved to treat ADHD? A local medical expert shares his reservations with our Celine McArthur.

News

Pros and cons of treating ADHD with video games

Updated: 4 hours ago
Treating ADHD in children has typically involved combinations of medications and counseling. But recently the FDA approved the use of a video game program technically called a game-based digital therapeutic device to help children improve their attention skills.

News

Disability Rights Vermont accuses DCF of violating settlement

Updated: 4 hours ago
A group claims the Vermont Department for Children and Families didn’t change its ways and is still mistreating young people at the state’s only juvenile detention center. And now, they’ve filed a complaint with the court.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.