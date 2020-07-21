Advertisement

Bill would protect against counterfeit medical products

Sen. Maggie Hassan/File
Sen. Maggie Hassan/File(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that would help protect patients from counterfeit medical products, including vaccines, has the support of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that people have access to safe and effective medical products is more essential than ever,” Hassan said in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation to allow the FDA to destroy counterfeit medical products will protect public health and keep the American people safe.”

This legislation builds on the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act, which gave the Food and Drug Administration the ability to seize and destroy counterfeit drugs, but not medical devices.

Hassan, a Democrat, introduced the bill, along with U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a Republican from Wyoming. It is the Senate counterpart to a bill included in the latest coronavirus relief package passed by the House.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,249 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, and 398 had died. Health officials said 17 of the 46 new cases announced Monday were associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The number of deaths stood at 398. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Rollover crash lands propane tanker in Winooski River

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Watch Live: Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

News

Repeat sex offender to be released in South Burlington

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Department of Corrections will be releasing a repeat sex offender in South Burlington on Friday, July 31.

News

Federal unemployment benefit ends this week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The additional $600 benefit to help unemployed workers ends this week.

News

Checking in on Vermont’s composting law compliance

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Pandemic making it difficult to tell how well Vermont is doing composting.

Latest News

News

Police: Chelsea man crashed car and lit it on fire

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orange County man is expected in court after police say he crashed his car and lit it on fire Monday.

News

Brownington man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orleans County man faces attempted homicide charges after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

News

Essex merger put on hold because of pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex voters will not get a chance to vote on a decades-old merger proposal this year due to delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

AG Donovan gives greenlight to sell Marlboro College

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office Monday gave Marlboro College the greenlight to sell its campus.

News

Vermont joins lawsuit against Trump administration for LGBTQ discrimination

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Attorney General T.J. Donovan joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration that would target the LGBTQ+ community, those with limited English proficiency, and women.