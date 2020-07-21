Advertisement

Brownington man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing

Dylan Dewing
Dylan Dewing(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 30-year-old man is in jail on serious charges after a stabbing.

Police say Monday afternoon, they found a man with a stab wound to the neck and took him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say they investigated and accuse Dylan Dewing of being the main aggressor in a fight with the victim, saying Dewing strangled and stabbed him.

The Brownington man is being charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and attempted homicide.

His court date is set for Wednesday.

