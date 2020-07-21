Advertisement

Disagreement over reliability of antigen testing

Antigen testing for COVID-19.
Antigen testing for COVID-19.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A company running antigen tests in Burlington is pushing back against the health department’s claims that the southern Vermont tests were false positives. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

"False positives are highly, highly unlikely," said Ryan Ferris, the CEO of Garnet Transport Medicine.

Ferris says he’s frustrated with how the Vermont Department of Health is characterizing antigen test results in southern Vermont.

"I think they were a little early on their jump to conclusions with claiming that all the tests were false positives," Ferris said.

His company didn’t run the tests there but does offer them to businesses and individuals, promising accurate COVID-19 results fast. Business is growing exponentially, he says. But he says what has gone nowhere are their attempts to work with the health department.

"They got back to us and said, 'We're not interested in pursuing these types of partnerships,'" Ferris said. "It's just irresponsible for a public health agency to not want to engage with a reliable community partner to expand their testing capabilities. It doesn't make any sense."

At Tuesday's press conference, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said until they figure out what happened with the southern Vermont tests, they won't be recommending antigen test use.

"I certainly at this point would want to put a pause until this situation is resolved," Levine said.

Levine says Maine also had something similar happen where they got numerous false positives back from a test where they are supposed to be rare. He says the health department is investigating to figure out why.

"So there's something else going on that I'm pretty sure we will uncover," he said.

He told us he's confident the state's PCR tests were run correctly and are accurate, and maintained that he feels antigen testing may be more reliable for symptomatic patients but not asymptomatic ones.

"I do think there's a role for these antigen platforms. But we do have to really understand their pitfalls and problems clearly before we go full-steam ahead," Levine said.

Ferris says he is now considering running side-by-side PCR tests to verify their results, but stands by the antigen tests.

"We're very confident that the test works," Ferris said.

The other testing strategy that’s being considered is called test pooling. That’s where a bunch of tests are run in a batch to conserve resources. If the batch tests positive, each test is then run individually to see which one was infected.

It’s considered useful in cases where most of the tests are likely to be negative. Levine says it’s something they’re aware of but they haven’t used yet.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wildlife Watch: Peregrine falcons

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The work to rehabilitate Vermont’s peregrine falcon population has been largely successful over the last few years, but Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials says the raptors are still having some issues when it comes to nesting.

News

Leahy introduces bill to block Trump’s attempt to withdraw from WHO

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has introduced a bill to block President Trump from withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization.

News

Mask policy adopted by NH legislators at Statehouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

News

Health officials affirm no COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Health Department on Tuesday said again there is no outbreak of COVID-19 in Bennington and Windham counties and they don't believe community transmission is occurring.

Latest News

News

Health officials affirm no COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vermont

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
The Vermont Health Department on Tuesday said again there is no outbreak of COVID-19 in Bennington and Windham counties and they don't believe community transmission is occurring.

News

Shelburne Museum to reopen after all

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local museum says it will open to summer visitors after all.

News

Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

News

Shelburne Museum to reopen after all

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike DelDotto and Dom Amato
A local museum says it will open to summer visitors after all.

News

Williston case highlights transmission and containment of virus at school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Will the start of school lead to more infections? Health officials say yes, it's inevitable, but that's not cause for concern.

News

Wheels continue to roll for The Prouty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The largest fundraiser of the year for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center.