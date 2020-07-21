Advertisement

Educational plaque added to Plattsburgh monument

A new plaque was added to the Samuel de Champlain monument in Plattsburgh to address inaccuracies.
A new plaque was added to the Samuel de Champlain monument in Plattsburgh to address inaccuracies.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The educational plaque at the Samuel de Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh is officially up.

The plaque is in place to address inaccuracies in the monument and the Native American person depicted on it.

The monument recently stirred up conversation in the Lake City over whether it should still be standing.

Members of the Samuel de Champlain Monument Working Group worked with elders of the Mohawk Tribe on what should be on the plaque and how to best educate anyone that visits it.

The elders say they hope the panel is a starting point for Plattsburgh residents to research the history of the Native Americans who first discovered the land.

"This is going to provide us a legacy to try and remember, better remember, the past and properly reflect on the past and if we had lost the statue, everyone to follow us would have lost that opportunity," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The group started working on the panel back in 2018 and raised the money used to pay for it.

Related Story:

Plattsburgh residents debate future of controversial monument

Change coming to Champlain statue in Plattsburgh

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rutland man injured in officer-involved shooting faces federal drug charges

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Authorities say the suspect involved in a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Rutland earlier this month was out on pre-trial release in a federal drug case.

News

Kuster quizzes pharmaceutical companies on COVID vaccine

Updated: 50 minutes ago
New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster was among lawmakers Tuesday looking at what it will take to develop a safe, effective and accessible COVID-19 vaccine.

News

High-tech help for joint replacements

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
If you need knee replacement surgery, doctors at one hospital in New York's North Country are about to use new technology in the operating room. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you how it works and what it could mean for your recovery.

News

What will school look like this fall for New Hampshire students?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
School districts in New Hampshire are continuing to develop their back-to-school plans for the upcoming school year. But as our Adam Sullivan explains, those plans will likely not all look the same.

Latest News

News

Police: Victim in Shoreham fire may have ignited blaze

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
Investigators are trying to figure out who or what caused a house explosion in Shoreham.

News

Sununu signs telemedicine bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law that will allow patients in New Hampshire to have permanent access to telemedicine.

News

Sununu announces mask-wearing campaign, lawmakers OK mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced a public service campaign Tuesday to encourage wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic as state lawmakers approved a policy requiring masks when they enter the Statehouse.

News

Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

News

Disagreement over reliability of antigen testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
A company running antigen tests in Burlington is pushing back against the health department's claims that the southern Vermont tests were false positives. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

News

Wildlife Watch: Peregrine falcons

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The work to rehabilitate Vermont’s peregrine falcon population has been largely successful over the last few years, but Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials says the raptors are still having some issues when it comes to nesting.