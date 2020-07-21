Educational plaque added to Plattsburgh monument

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The educational plaque at the Samuel de Champlain Monument in Plattsburgh is officially up.

The plaque is in place to address inaccuracies in the monument and the Native American person depicted on it.

The monument recently stirred up conversation in the Lake City over whether it should still be standing.

Members of the Samuel de Champlain Monument Working Group worked with elders of the Mohawk Tribe on what should be on the plaque and how to best educate anyone that visits it.

The elders say they hope the panel is a starting point for Plattsburgh residents to research the history of the Native Americans who first discovered the land.

"This is going to provide us a legacy to try and remember, better remember, the past and properly reflect on the past and if we had lost the statue, everyone to follow us would have lost that opportunity," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The group started working on the panel back in 2018 and raised the money used to pay for it.

