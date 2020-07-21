Federal unemployment benefit ends this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - People who receive a $600 federal unemployment insurance benefit won’t see that check after this Saturday.

The CARES Act requires states to provide the compensation through July 31. Vermont, like many other states, ends its benefit week on Saturdays. July 25 is the last Saturday in the month.

Federal law does not allow the state to pay this particular benefit through Saturday, August 1. People without work will still be able to receive their regular unemployment benefit.

Congress is debating an extension of the enhanced federal unemployment benefits, but many Republicans have pushed for a reduction of the $600 benefit because of concerns that some workers are earning more on unemployment than at their jobs, which some lawmakers say discourages them from returning to work.

