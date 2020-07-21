Advertisement

Health officials affirm no COVID-19 outbreak in southern Vermont

Hundreds of people turned out for COVID-19 testing in Londonderry and Manchester last week after word of a potential outbreak in the area.
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department on Tuesday said again there is no outbreak of COVID-19 in Bennington and Windham counties and they don’t believe community transmission is occurring.

Here's the breakdown of what happened in testing:

Sixty-five patients tested positive on antigen testing machines.

The health department says 52 of them got a PCR test follow-up.

Of those, 48 tested negative and four tested positive. The health department says those cases are two pairs of people but they are not linked.

Two other antigen tests are considered probable cases, meaning they have symptoms of COVID even though they did not get the results lab-confirmed.

In the rest of the community testing done in those counties, the health department says of the 1,613 people tested, only five tested positive.

