Kuster quizzes pharmaceutical companies on COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster was among lawmakers Tuesday looking at what it will take to develop a safe, effective and accessible COVID-19 vaccine.

The Democrat asked pharmaceutical executives how they're accelerating the timeline for manufacturing the vaccine without sacrificing safety or efficacy.

"I want to focus on the daunting task of ramping up production to provide doses for over 320 million Americans in a matter of months. This will be an unprecedented task and our ranking member has pointed out that this may take two doses per person," Kuster said.

She has introduced legislation as part of the HEROES Act to expand the country’s manufacturing capacity to effectively roll out the vaccine nationwide. Kuster said she’s also anxious for the Senate to move forward with their next relief package.

