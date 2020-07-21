Leahy introduces bill to block Trump’s attempt to withdraw from WHO

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has introduced a bill to block President Trump from withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization.

The U.S. has been a member of the organization since its founding in New York in 1946.

After 70 years of membership, the Trump administration told the WHO earlier this month that the U.S. would be cutting ties.

In a statement on the bill’s introduction, Leahy, D-Vermont, said: “The United States should be a strong supporter of WHO, both so it can do its job today, and to strengthen its ability to respond to the next pandemic. This is legislation to ensure that.”

