Leahy introduces bill to block Trump’s attempt to withdraw from WHO

Sen. Patrick Leahy-File photo
Sen. Patrick Leahy-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy has introduced a bill to block President Trump from withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization.

The U.S. has been a member of the organization since its founding in New York in 1946.

After 70 years of membership, the Trump administration told the WHO earlier this month that the U.S. would be cutting ties.

In a statement on the bill’s introduction, Leahy, D-Vermont, said: “The United States should be a strong supporter of WHO, both so it can do its job today, and to strengthen its ability to respond to the next pandemic. This is legislation to ensure that.”

