Advertisement

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker.
State Rep. Larry Householder is the new Ohio House Speaker.(Photo: www.ohiohouse.gov)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

The others charged are, according to the source: Jeffrey Longstreth, adviser to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.

The men are all scheduled for a 1 p.m. telephone hearing with federal Magistrate Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati, according to the clerk’s office.

The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill lawmakers passed last year, it has been learned.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Tuesday agents are on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s Glenford Farm in Perry County.

Todd Lindgren confirmed it is connected to an announcement earlier this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio related to charges involving a “$60 million bribe to a state official and associates.”

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Cincinnati office Chris Hoffman will discuss the case in a 2:30 p.m. news conference in Columbus, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Federal officials will brief the media on a public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million,” the release states.

WXIX reached to Householder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

He has led the House since January 2019 and previously served as speaker 2001 to 2004. At the time he left office, he and several other top advisers were under investigation but federal officials closed that case without filing charges.

State lawmakers expressed dismay and shock Tuesday at his arrest.

“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.

State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised.”

“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rollover crash lands propane tanker in Winooski River

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Watch Live: Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

National Politics

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

News

Repeat sex offender to be released in South Burlington

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Department of Corrections will be releasing a repeat sex offender in South Burlington on Friday, July 31.

Latest News

News

Federal unemployment benefit ends this week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The additional $600 benefit to help unemployed workers ends this week.

News

Checking in on Vermont’s composting law compliance

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Pandemic making it difficult to tell how well Vermont is doing composting.

News

Police: Chelsea man crashed car and lit it on fire

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orange County man is expected in court after police say he crashed his car and lit it on fire Monday.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

News

Brownington man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orleans County man faces attempted homicide charges after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

News

Essex merger put on hold because of pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex voters will not get a chance to vote on a decades-old merger proposal this year due to delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.