Phoenix House expanding services in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longtime substance abuse treatment nonprofit Phoenix House will expand its outpatient offerings to the Northwest Medical Center in St. Albans starting August 1.

The Department of Health says 47 people have died from opioid overdoses in Vermont since April. Some 83% of those deaths involved fentanyl.

Overdoses that were not fatal are noteworthy, as well. Those had a rate of 36% per 10,000 emergency room visits in April, more than doubling that rate from April of last year.

Phoenix House hopes to address this issue in northern Vermont. Our Celine McArthur spoke with Dan Pender of Phoenix House to learn more about what’s planned and how it will help the community. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.