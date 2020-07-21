Advertisement

Police: Chelsea man crashed his car and lit it on fire

Police: Chelsea man crashed his car and lit it on fire
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - 35-year-old Brody Burke is expected in court Tuesday after police say he crashed his car and lit it on fire.

Police say Burke ran his car into a telephone pole on South Hill Road in Williamstown Monday afternoon.

Officers say before they got there, Burke set the car on fire.

He was arrested for DUI, third degree arson, unlawful mischief, and aggravated disorderly conduct.

Police say he caused damage to the Middlesex holding cell.

