Police investigating house fire in Shoreham
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are trying to figure out who or what caused a house explosion in Shoreham.
Investigators say a passing driver heard a loud explosion and called 911.
When firefighters got there and put out the flames, they found a body inside and called in Vermont State Police.
If you know anything about what happened, police ask you to give them a call at 802-878-7111.
