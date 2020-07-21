Police investigating house fire in Shoreham

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators are trying to figure out who or what caused a house explosion in Shoreham.

Investigators say a passing driver heard a loud explosion and called 911.

When firefighters got there and put out the flames, they found a body inside and called in Vermont State Police.

If you know anything about what happened, police ask you to give them a call at 802-878-7111.

