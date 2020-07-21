Advertisement

Pros and cons of treating ADHD with video games

By Céline McArthur
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Treating ADHD in children has typically involved combinations of medications and counseling. But recently the FDA approved the use of a video game program technically called a game-based digital therapeutic device to help children improve their attention skills.

To help us understand the pros and cons of this new approach, our Celine McArthur spoke with child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew from the University of Vermont Medical Center. Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MiVT: Jamaica Cottage Shop

Updated: 1 hour ago
If you need a place to store your stuff, or even a small structure to sleep in, a Windham County man has you covered. His Made in Vermont cottages and sheds have been shipped across the U.S. and Canada. Now he’s celebrating a landmark at his new South Londonderry location.

News

Pros and cons of treating ADHD with video games

Updated: 1 hour ago
Treating ADHD in children has typically involved combinations of medications and counseling. But recently the FDA approved the use of a video game program technically called a game-based digital therapeutic device to help children improve their attention skills.

News

Disability Rights Vermont accuses DCF of violating settlement

Updated: 1 hour ago
A group claims the Vermont Department for Children and Families didn’t change its ways and is still mistreating young people at the state’s only juvenile detention center. And now, they’ve filed a complaint with the court.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Police search for missing Springfield man

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Springfield man’s whereabouts are unknown at this hour as his wife makes a public plea for help. But, as Adam Sullivan reports, this isn’t the first time we’ve told you about this couple.

News

UVM study: Job exposure, behavior affect coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
A University of Vermont study finds some possible factors that could increase your likelihood of getting exposed to COVID-19.

News

What will fewer police officers mean for Burlington?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Calls to defund the police rang loud and clear throughout the country just a few weeks ago. The campaign was successful in Burlington, as city councilors made historic cuts to the city police department. But the true impact of those cuts to your safety remain unclear. Our Dom Amato reports.

News

UVM study: Job exposure, behavior affect coronavirus transmission

Updated: 1 hours ago
A University of Vermont study finds some possible factors that could increase your likelihood of getting exposed to COVID-19.

News

What will fewer police officers mean for Burlington?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Calls to defund the police rang loud and clear throughout the country just a few weeks ago. The campaign was successful in Burlington, as city councilors made historic cuts to the city police department. But the true impact of those cuts to your safety remain unclear. Our Dom Amato reports.

News

Record number of ballots requested for Vt. primary election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont is going to send ballots to all registered voters to encourage people to encourage mail-in voting in November.