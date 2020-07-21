Pros and cons of treating ADHD with video games

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Treating ADHD in children has typically involved combinations of medications and counseling. But recently the FDA approved the use of a video game program technically called a game-based digital therapeutic device to help children improve their attention skills.

To help us understand the pros and cons of this new approach, our Celine McArthur spoke with child psychiatrist Dr. David Rettew from the University of Vermont Medical Center. Watch the video for the full interview.

