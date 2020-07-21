Advertisement

Repeat sex offender to be released in South Burlington

Paul Kirby
Paul Kirby(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Corrections will be releasing a repeat sex offender in South Burlington on Friday, July 31.

Authorities say Paul Kirby, 46, was serving his most recent sentence for a 2007 conviction for possession of child pornography. He has also served time for the 2003 assault of a minor.

Corrections officials say Kirby is considered “treatment noncompliant” and that his risk to re-offend is high. They say his likely victims would be minor females.

