Repeat sex offender to be released in South Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department of Corrections will be releasing a repeat sex offender in South Burlington on Friday, July 31.

Authorities say Paul Kirby, 46, was serving his most recent sentence for a 2007 conviction for possession of child pornography. He has also served time for the 2003 assault of a minor.

Corrections officials say Kirby is considered “treatment noncompliant” and that his risk to re-offend is high. They say his likely victims would be minor females.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.