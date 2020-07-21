Rutland man injured in officer-involved shooting faces federal drug charges

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the suspect involved in a car chase and officer-involved shooting in Rutland earlier this month was out on pre-trial release in a federal drug case.

A federal judge Tuesday ruled that Michael Goodnough, 45, should remain in jail while he awaits trial for a 2018 charge of distributing crack cocaine. The judge said Goodnough violated his conditions of release by failing to attend treatment sessions, failing to submit to drug testing, and his pattern of drug use. He said Goodnough also presented a significant danger to the community while on release.

Goodnough also faces state charges for the July 8th incident in Rutland. Authorities say he was the target of a drug investigation and was shot by city police when he drove away, striking one officer. He led police on a pursuit that ended with him crashing into a tree.

During Tuesday’s telephonic hearing, the court learned more about Goodnough’s injuries, which included a broken left arm, a broken rib, punctured lung, trauma and leaking stitches.

Goodnough asked for a short release to seek medical attention, but the judge refused it. He will remain at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

