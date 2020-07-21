State leaders to provide COVID-19 update amid Manchester test confusion

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health department teams say they don’t believe there’s an outbreak in the Manchester area but there are still questions about test results.

The Manchester-area tests, probable cases and health department’s response will likely be a big topic during a weekly press conference with state leaders Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

More than 60 people in southern Vermont recently tested positive for the virus through rapid antigen testing. So, the state stepped in with its own tests. The health department says 64 people had positive antigen tests for COVID-19 at the Manchester Medical Center since July 10. Of those people, only one person is an unknown.

Now, after PCR testing, two are confirmed cases. Four are probable cases; meaning their PCR test came back negative, but they meet other criteria such as being linked to another confirmed positive case or having symptoms of the virus. And 57 of the cases were negative.

During the governor’s press conference Tuesday, we could also hear about the state’s educational campaign to encourage mask wearing.

