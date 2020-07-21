Sununu signs telemedicine bill

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Telemedicine is here to stay in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law that will allow patients in New Hampshire to have permanent access to telemedicine.

This allows patients to continue care at home, and gives assistance to health care providers who may have a limited workforce.

“We want to take what we have learned, what we understand, and the opportunity that telemedicine has created for our citizens here and really making something thats lasting and long term,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Since this will now be a long term form of health care, providers will now be reimbursed for their telemedicine services. The cost will be same as if you were to go to the doctor in person.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.