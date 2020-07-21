Sununu to hold COVID-19 briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will hold a press briefing Tuesday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

As of Monday, 6,249 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, and 398 had died. Health officials said 17 of the 46 new cases announced Monday were associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Sununu is expected to take action over the coming week on a bill that would raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10 per hour in 2021 and $12 per hour in 2023. Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, Tuesday called on Sununu to sign the bill or at least allow it to become law.

“The coronavirus pandemic has been financially devastating for families across New Hampshire. At the end of the month, the federal unemployment benefits that have given so many low wage workers the ability to keep the lights on and put food on the table will be gone. The economic downturn we are facing as a nation has only exacerbated the significant disparity felt by our minimum wage workers,” Soucy said.

Today I signed HB 731 a bill to set and increase NH’s minimum wage. I have sponsored similar legislation every year that I have been in the Senate. I implore the Governor to sign & make this the year NH raises the min wage! ⁦@NHSenateDems⁩ ⁦@NHDems⁩ #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/vmEShbIJ8R — Donna Soucy (@DonnaSoucy) July 21, 2020

New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not set its own minimum wage and instead relies on the federal government to set it. The governor vetoed a similar bill last year.

Sununu last week signed a bill easing the absentee voting process during the coronavirus pandemic but vetoed another bill that would have provided unpaid leave for workers affected by the virus and waived insurance cost-sharing for testing and treatment. Among other issues, he said provisions related to unemployment benefits would have been out of compliance with federal law and jeopardized millions in federal funding.

