Advertisement

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The indictment, which officials expected to discuss at a news conference, says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information not only for themselves but also that they knew would be of interest and value to the Chinese government.

The charges are believed to be the first accusing foreign hackers of targeting scientific innovation related to the coronavirus, though U.S. and Western intelligence agencies have warned for months about those efforts. Last week, for instance, authorities in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom accused a hacking group with links to Russian intelligence with trying to target research on the disease.

"China has now taken its place, alongside Russia, Iran and North Korea, in that shameful club of nations that provide a safe haven for cyber criminals in exchange for those criminals being 'on call' to work for the benefit of the state, here to feed the Chinese Communist party's insatiable hunger for American and other non-Chinese companies' hard-earned intellectual property, including COVID-19 research," Assistant Attorney John Demers, the Justice Department's top national security official, said in a statement.

There was no immediate indication from the indictment that the hackers had successfully obtained any COVID-19 research, despite efforts to snoop on the companies.

But prosecutors say the defendants in January conducted reconnaissance on the computer network of a Massachusetts biotech firm known to be researching a potential vaccine and searched for vulnerabilities on the network of a Maryland firm less than a week after it said it was conducting similar scientific work.

The case was filed earlier this month in federal court in Washington state and was unsealed on Tuesday.

An email sent by The Associated Press to the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., seeking comment on the hacking charges was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

News

Rollover crash lands propane tanker in Winooski River

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A truck carrying a tanker flipped on Route 2 in Plainfield Monday morning, sending the tanker into the Winooski River.

News

Watch Live: Alarmed by nationwide COVID spike, Scott to hold the line on Vt. spigot

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said despite the state leading the country with the lowest percentage of COVID-19 cases, he remains increasingly concerned about the rapid growth of the virus across most of the country.

National Politics

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

News

Repeat sex offender to be released in South Burlington

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Department of Corrections will be releasing a repeat sex offender in South Burlington on Friday, July 31.

Latest News

News

Federal unemployment benefit ends this week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The additional $600 benefit to help unemployed workers ends this week.

News

Checking in on Vermont’s composting law compliance

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Pandemic making it difficult to tell how well Vermont is doing composting.

News

Police: Chelsea man crashed car and lit it on fire

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orange County man is expected in court after police say he crashed his car and lit it on fire Monday.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

News

Brownington man charged with attempted homicide after stabbing

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orleans County man faces attempted homicide charges after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

News

Essex merger put on hold because of pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Essex voters will not get a chance to vote on a decades-old merger proposal this year due to delays attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.