Vermont joins lawsuit against Trump Administration for LGBTQ discrimination

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Attorney General T.J Donovan joined a lawsuit against the Trump Administration that would target the LGBTQ+ community, those with limited English proficiency, and women.

The rule would allow the administration to make it easier for health care providers and insurance companies to discriminate against protected Americans.

The group of attorney generals says the rule contradicts the administrative procedure act and violates equal protection.

