Advertisement

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking the city to join him in praying for the family of Capt. Leroy Lucio, who passed away Monday night.

Lucio had been hospitalized with coronavirus for several weeks.

The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association says Lucio’s passing will be classified as a line-of-duty death.

Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.
Capt. Leroy Lucio served 29 years with the Houston Fire Department.(Source: Houston Mayor’s Office/CNN)

The 29-year veteran of the department is the first Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19, according to the firefighters union.

The head of the union says his death is a reminder of the risks that first responders face during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police search for missing Springfield man

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
A Springfield man’s whereabouts are unknown at this hour as his wife makes a public plea for help. But, as Adam Sullivan reports, this isn’t the first time we’ve told you about this couple.

News

Police: Chelsea man crashed car and lit it on fire

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An Orange County man is expected in court after police say he crashed his car and lit it on fire Monday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

News

Watch Live: Scott to provide COVID-19 update

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The briefing comes as state health officials continue to investigate a number of false positive antigen tests in the Manchester area.

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

Latest News

News

Newport woman turns herself in after failing to turn child over to DCF

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police say the mother in trouble for failing to hand over custody of her three-year-old to DCF, turned herself into police Monday afternoon.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

National Politics

Esper says US considering troop ‘adjustments’ in South Korea

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By ROBERT BURNS
The Pentagon is considering “adjustments” to its military presence in South Korea and around the globe as it shifts from years of countering insurgencies and militants in the greater Middle East to focusing on China, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

News

AG Donovan gives greenlight to sell Marlboro College

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Vermont Attorney General’s office Monday gave Marlboro College the greenlight to sell its campus.

National

Groomer charged after 4 lb. dog suffers deadly injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
A woman revealed the details Monday night of what happened when a groomer returned her once-healthy dog with new and severe injuries, leading the dog to be euthanized.